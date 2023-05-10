Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lunch with soldiers of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment Michigan National Guard at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 11, 2023. Gov. Whitmer has the chance to try meals ready to eat, a common lunch for soldier that are staying in the field. Michigan Army National Guard Solders have traveled to Latvia to be part of a multi-national exercise called Defender 23 and is designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 10:38 Photo ID: 7795128 VIRIN: 230511-Z-PJ003-1129 Resolution: 4843x3229 Size: 0 B Location: ADAZI, LV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Governor Whitmer visits Michigan National Guard Solders in Latvia [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.