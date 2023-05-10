Governor Whitmer visits Michigan National Guard Solders in Latvia

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lunch with soldiers of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment Michigan National Guard at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 11, 2023. Gov. Whitmer has the chance to try meals ready to eat, a common lunch for soldier that are staying in the field. Michigan Army National Guard Solders have traveled to Latvia to be part of a multi-national exercise called Defender 23 and is designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 10:38
|Photo ID:
|7795128
|VIRIN:
|230511-Z-PJ003-1129
|Resolution:
|4843x3229
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
