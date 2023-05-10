Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor Whitmer visits Michigan National Guard Solders in Latvia [Image 6 of 6]

    Governor Whitmer visits Michigan National Guard Solders in Latvia

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lunch with soldiers of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment Michigan National Guard at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 11, 2023. Gov. Whitmer has the chance to try meals ready to eat, a common lunch for soldier that are staying in the field. Michigan Army National Guard Solders have traveled to Latvia to be part of a multi-national exercise called Defender 23 and is designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
