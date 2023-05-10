Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard discusses with SSG Lane Fall about her being one of the few unit members that have had the opportunity to fire the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 11, 2023. Besides the United States Staff. Sgt. Lane has also fired they system in Jordan. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 10:38 Photo ID: 7795115 VIRIN: 230511-Z-PJ003-1086 Resolution: 6475x4317 Size: 0 B Location: ADAZI, LV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Governor Whitmer visits Michigan National Guard Solders in Latvia [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.