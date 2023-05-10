Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor Whitmer visits Michigan National Guard Solders in Latvia [Image 3 of 6]

    Governor Whitmer visits Michigan National Guard Solders in Latvia

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognizes soldiers of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment Michigan National Guard for going above and beyond at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 11, 2023. Soldiers recognized, from Gov. Whitmer’s right, were Sgt. 1st Class Travis Olczak, Sgt. Gene Olds, Pvt. Ailsa Brown. Solders were participating in Defender 23. Defender is a multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 10:38
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    MING
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    1 182 FA

