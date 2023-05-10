Governor Whitmer visits Michigan National Guard Solders in Latvia

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognizes soldiers of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment Michigan National Guard for going above and beyond at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 11, 2023. Soldiers recognized, from Gov. Whitmer’s right, were Sgt. 1st Class Travis Olczak, Sgt. Gene Olds, Pvt. Ailsa Brown. Solders were participating in Defender 23. Defender is a multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

