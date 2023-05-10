Governor Whitmer visits Michigan National Guard Solders in Latvia

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses the live fire exercise with soldiers of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment Michigan National Guard that had just qualified earlier that day with their M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 11, 2023. This was the first time the crew had ever fired their weapon system in Latvia. The crew shared the range with other NATO countries something they don’t have the chance to do often. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

Date Taken: 05.11.2023
Location: ADAZI, LV