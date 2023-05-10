Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor Whitmer visits Michigan National Guard Solders in Latvia [Image 5 of 6]

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard, left, and U.S. Army Capt. Kossy Komiassan observe 1-182 Field Artillery Regiment perform live fire exercises with their M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 11, 2023. The regiment used Army Prepositioned Stock to conduct their live fire exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

