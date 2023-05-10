U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Rizzo, left, and 1st. Sgt. Trevor Denny, both first sergeants assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a final 500-meter beach sprint as part of the multinational exercise Baltic Warrior held in Adazi, Latvia, May 12, 2023. Baltic Warrior is a physical-fitness challenge hosted by the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle-Group Latvia in which soldiers from more than 10 countries prove their endurance and physical condition in the spirit of friendly competition during the four-part event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 06:49 Photo ID: 7794997 VIRIN: 230512-Z-XG945-3193 Resolution: 5846x3897 Size: 1.47 MB Location: ADAZI, LV Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Soldiers Participate in Exercise Baltic Warrior [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.