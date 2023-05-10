US Soldiers Participate in Exercise Baltic Warrior

U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies paddle their canoes for 14 km to test their physical and mental resilience as part of the multinational exercise 'Baltic Warrior' held in Adazi, Latvia, May 12, 2023. Baltic Warrior is a physical-fitness challenge hosted by the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle-Group Latvia in which soldiers from more than 10 countries prove their endurance and physical condition in the spirit of friendly competition during the four-part event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

