    US Soldiers Participate in Exercise Baltic Warrior [Image 18 of 18]

    US Soldiers Participate in Exercise Baltic Warrior

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies conduct a final 500-meter beach sprint as part of a multinational exercise called Baltic Warrior held in Adazi, Latvia, May 12, 2023. Baltic Warrior is a physical-fitness challenge hosted by the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle-Group Latvia in which soldiers from more than 10 countries prove their endurance and physical condition in the spirit of friendly competition during the four-part event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 06:48
    Photo ID: 7794999
    VIRIN: 230512-Z-XG945-3447
    Resolution: 6003x4002
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    VictoryCorps

