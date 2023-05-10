US Soldiers Participate in Exercise Baltic Warrior

U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies test their physical and mental resilience with a 17 km ruck march as part of a multinational exercise called Baltic Warrior held in Adazi, Latvia, May 12, 2023. Baltic Warrior is a physical-fitness challenge hosted by the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle-Group Latvia in which soldiers from more than 10 countries prove their endurance and physical condition in the spirit of friendly competition during the four-part event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

