US Soldiers Participate in Exercise Baltic Warrior

Multinational competitors paddle their canoes for 14 km to test their physical and mental resilience as part of a multinational exercise called Baltic Warrior held in Adazi, Latvia, May 12, 2023. Baltic Warrior is a physical-fitness challenge hosted by the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle-Group Latvia in which soldiers from more than 10 countries prove their endurance and physical condition in the spirit of friendly competition during the four-part event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

