Spangdahlem hosts Explore the Eifel

Jan Niewodniczank, Host Nation Council president, gives a speech during Explore the Eifel May 12, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The Host Nation council aims to strengthen relations between Spangdahlem and the host nation by facilitating relationships with the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

