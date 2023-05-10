U.S. Airmen visit a German local vendor booth during Explore the Eifel May 12, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Explore the Eifel is a yearly event to introduce the Spangdahlem community to the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
Spangdahlem hosts Explore the Eifel
