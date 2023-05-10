Spangdahlem hosts Explore the Eifel

(From left) Jan Niewodniczanki, Host Nation Council president, U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, and German Air Force Colonel Thomas Schneider, Tactical Air Wing 33 commander Buchel, Germany, cut a ribbon to kick-off the Explore the Eifel event May 12, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. For 70 years the U.S. Air Force has had a permanent presence at Spangdahlem AB, ensuring air superiority, protecting U.S. assets, and bolstering the economy of local communities in the Eifel region of Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

