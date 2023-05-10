Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem hosts Explore the Eifel [Image 4 of 6]

    Spangdahlem hosts Explore the Eifel

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    (From left) Jan Niewodniczanki, Host Nation Council president, U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, and German Air Force Colonel Thomas Schneider, Tactical Air Wing 33 commander Buchel, Germany, cut a ribbon to kick-off the Explore the Eifel event May 12, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. For 70 years the U.S. Air Force has had a permanent presence at Spangdahlem AB, ensuring air superiority, protecting U.S. assets, and bolstering the economy of local communities in the Eifel region of Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    This work, Spangdahlem hosts Explore the Eifel [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd FW
    Spangdahlem AB
    Explore the Eifel
    Tactical Air Wing 33
    Host Nation Council

