Spangdahlem hosts Explore the Eifel

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany –

The 52nd Fighter Wing hosted its 18th Explore the Eifel community culture event at Club Eifel here May 12 to promote partnership with the local community and celebrate major milestones for the installation.

Explore the Eifel is an annual event designed to connect the Saber Nation community with the local area, giving the members of Spangdahlem a chance to learn about the surrounding community by talking to experts, signing up for activities and trying new food.

“This event allows us to inform our Airmen and our families on this base about the communities and activities that are out there,” said Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing commander. “We have all these local vendors and tourist agencies here to inform us about their communities and attractions.”

The event hosted local vendors, community representatives and village mayors, as well as German Bundeswehr Col. Thomas Schneider, commander of the Tactical Air Wing 33 at Buchel Air Base.

This year marks Spangdahlem Air Base’s 70th anniversary in the Eifel.

For 70 years, the U.S. Air Force has had a permanent presence at Spangdahlem AB, ensuring air superiority, protecting U.S. assets, and bolstering the economy of local communities in the Eifel region of Germany.

The 52nd FW exists today as a key asset in the security of U.S. and NATO interests in the region and continues to deploy in support of both contingency operations.

Hauck said diplomacy and working with our allies and partners are the basis for our global power and collective security.

“We are glad to have Spangdahlem still here, showing how important this base is to our nation and to NATO, and to the world,” said Hauck. “We have had an impressive airpower history since 1953 and that will certainly continue in the years to come.”

Hauck said this year’s event was successful thanks to help from the Host Nation Council, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The Host Nation Council gives Airmen and their families firsthand insight into Germany, with the aim to build connections with the region and the country that persist long after they leave.

“The Host Nation Council is made up of all the community leaders and community members who want to support friendship between the German and American communities,” said Jan Niewodniczank, Host Nation Council president. “We started 20 years ago and we try to support events like this where Americans and Germans come together and share ideas and communities are lifted.”

