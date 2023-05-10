Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem hosts Explore the Eifel [Image 3 of 6]

    Spangdahlem hosts Explore the Eifel

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from Spangdahlem visit a German local vendor booth during Explore the Eifel May 12, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd Fighter Wing hosted its 18th Explore the Eifel community culture event at Club Eifel to promote partnership with the local community and celebrate major milestones for the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 09:14
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem hosts Explore the Eifel [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    52nd FW
    Spangdahlem AB
    Explore the Eifel
    Tactical Air Wing 33
    Host Nation Council

