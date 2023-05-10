A shot of the crowd seating at ‘Niku Fest’ or meat festival, at Odaiba, Tokyo, April 30th, 2023. Held annually, the festival offers a plethora of meat-centric dishes to eat while enjoying an outdoor concert performance, stalls selling deserts and toys, maintaining a 2-minute walk from Diver City, home of the massive Unicorn Gundam display, and an 8-floor indoor mall that Odaiba has become famous for. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2023 01:23
|Location:
|ODAIBA, TOKYO, JP
Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)
