Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)

A shot of the crowd seating at ‘Niku Fest’ or meat festival, at Odaiba, Tokyo, April 30th, 2023. Held annually, the festival offers a plethora of meat-centric dishes to eat while enjoying an outdoor concert performance, stalls selling deserts and toys, maintaining a 2-minute walk from Diver City, home of the massive Unicorn Gundam display, and an 8-floor indoor mall that Odaiba has become famous for. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

Date Taken: 04.29.2023