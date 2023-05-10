Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge) [Image 1 of 4]

    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)

    ODAIBA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    A platter of ‘niku sushi’ purchased at the Niku Fes, or ‘Meat Festival’ held at Odaiba, Tokyo, April 30th, 2023. Held annually, the festival venue provides different variations of meat dishes, such as meat-topped sushi, grilled beef bowls, chicken-stuffed pita sandwiches, and others, using a ticket-based purchase system. The large festival grounds have ample seating and walking space to enjoy Odaiba’s open-air atmosphere. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 01:24
    Photo ID: 7791879
    VIRIN: 230429-D-SI704-500
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: ODAIBA, TOKYO, JP 
    TAGS

    Engineers
    Japan
    Culture
    USACE
    Food
    Engineering
    Travel
    Bilateral
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

