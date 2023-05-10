Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)

A platter of ‘niku sushi’ purchased at the Niku Fes, or ‘Meat Festival’ held at Odaiba, Tokyo, April 30th, 2023. Held annually, the festival venue provides different variations of meat dishes, such as meat-topped sushi, grilled beef bowls, chicken-stuffed pita sandwiches, and others, using a ticket-based purchase system. The large festival grounds have ample seating and walking space to enjoy Odaiba’s open-air atmosphere. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

