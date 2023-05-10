A billboard featuring some of the choices of meat-centric dishes that ‘Niku Fest’ or meat festival, had to offer on Odaiba, Tokyo, April 30th, 2023. The annual festival featured a ticket-based system in which customers could pay for tickets and exchange them for some of the items pictured. Although slightly expensive, with a small dish ranging from $7-10, of note was the ‘niku sushi’ which had a medium-well- cooked slab of beef layered on top of hand-pressed rice, and the roast beef bowl, which had five mouth-watering slices of roast beef resting on top of a bed of steamed rice. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

Date Taken: 04.29.2023
Location: ODAIBA, TOKYO, JP
This work, Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge) [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone