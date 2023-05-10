Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge) [Image 3 of 4]

    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)

    ODAIBA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    A billboard featuring some of the choices of meat-centric dishes that ‘Niku Fest’ or meat festival, had to offer on Odaiba, Tokyo, April 30th, 2023. The annual festival featured a ticket-based system in which customers could pay for tickets and exchange them for some of the items pictured. Although slightly expensive, with a small dish ranging from $7-10, of note was the ‘niku sushi’ which had a medium-well- cooked slab of beef layered on top of hand-pressed rice, and the roast beef bowl, which had five mouth-watering slices of roast beef resting on top of a bed of steamed rice. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 01:23
    Photo ID: 7791888
    VIRIN: 230429-D-SI704-690
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: ODAIBA, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge) [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)
    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)
    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)
    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Odaiba and Niku Fest &ndash; Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Japan
    Culture
    Tokyo
    USACE
    Food
    Engineering
    Travel
    Bilateral
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT