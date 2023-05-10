The futuristic Fuji Television building, situated between the Aqua and Diver City indoor malls, located on Odaiba, Tokyo, April 30th, 2023. Construction on the 27-story complex was completed in 1996, after a push was made for the manmade Odaiba to present itself as a futuristic tourist location, following the 1980-Japanese economic ‘bubble.’ The building has radio-wave proof engineering integrated into its structure, along with a garden on its seventh floor, and an observation deck, which provides a view of the Tokyo metropolitan area. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2023 01:23
|Photo ID:
|7791887
|VIRIN:
|230429-D-SI704-591
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|ODAIBA, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge) [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT