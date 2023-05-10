Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge) [Image 2 of 4]

    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)

    ODAIBA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    The futuristic Fuji Television building, situated between the Aqua and Diver City indoor malls, located on Odaiba, Tokyo, April 30th, 2023. Construction on the 27-story complex was completed in 1996, after a push was made for the manmade Odaiba to present itself as a futuristic tourist location, following the 1980-Japanese economic ‘bubble.’ The building has radio-wave proof engineering integrated into its structure, along with a garden on its seventh floor, and an observation deck, which provides a view of the Tokyo metropolitan area. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 01:23
    Photo ID: 7791887
    VIRIN: 230429-D-SI704-591
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: ODAIBA, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge) [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)
    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)
    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)
    Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Odaiba and Niku Fest &ndash; Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Japan
    Culture
    Tokyo
    USACE
    Food
    Engineering
    Travel
    Bilateral
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT