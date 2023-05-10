Odaiba and Niku Fest – Somewhere over the Rainbow (Bridge)

The futuristic Fuji Television building, situated between the Aqua and Diver City indoor malls, located on Odaiba, Tokyo, April 30th, 2023. Construction on the 27-story complex was completed in 1996, after a push was made for the manmade Odaiba to present itself as a futuristic tourist location, following the 1980-Japanese economic ‘bubble.’ The building has radio-wave proof engineering integrated into its structure, along with a garden on its seventh floor, and an observation deck, which provides a view of the Tokyo metropolitan area. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

