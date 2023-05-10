A flyover by helicopters in 4-ship formation opens Camp Legacy during the Vietnam Veterans “Welcome Home” Celebration at the west end of JFK Hockey Fields, on the National Mall, in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2023. Vietnam veterans and their families were honored during the event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 17:17 Photo ID: 7791149 VIRIN: 230511-A-AR102-2004 Resolution: 4080x2715 Size: 4.89 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Welcome Home!” A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and Their Families [Image 8 of 8], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.