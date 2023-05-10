Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Welcome Home!” A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and Their Families [Image 5 of 8]

    “Welcome Home!” A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and Their Families

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    U.S. Army, Gen. Randy George, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, speaks with Medal of Honor Recipient Mr. Melvin Morris during the opening ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans “Welcome Home” Celebration at the west end of JFK Hockey Fields on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2023. Vietnam veterans and their families were honored during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 17:17
    Photo ID: 7791151
    VIRIN: 230511-A-AR102-2007
    Resolution: 5022x3348
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Welcome Home!” A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and Their Families [Image 8 of 8], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vietnam Veterans
    Vietnam War
    Vietnam Commemoration
    Vietnam50th
    Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War
    50th Vietnam Anniversary

