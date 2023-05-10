“Welcome Home!” A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and Their Families

U.S. Army Gen. Randy George, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, shakes hands with a Vietnam War veteran during the opening ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans “Welcome Home” Celebration at the west end of JFK Hockey Fields on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2023. Vietnam veterans and their families were honored during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

