“Welcome Home!” A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and Their Families

Alfred J. “Al” Lipphardt the Junior Vice Commander-in-Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. smiles during the opening ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans “Welcome Home” Celebration at the west end of JFK Hockey Fields on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2023. Vietnam veterans and their families were honored during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

