A member of the Yokota Chapel club takes a photo of the chapel team at the Empowered Spouses Expo hosted by the Spouses Club, May 6, 2023. The Empowered Spouses Expo provided a platform for military spouses to engage with local services. The expo also encouraged spouses to be active participants in the Yokota community by promoting financial freedom, professional development, personal development, and informed decision-making to support their military partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 23:14
|Photo ID:
|7787010
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-ZV099-3987
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.22 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Empowered Spouses Expo [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT