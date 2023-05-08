A member of the Yokota Chapel club takes a photo of the chapel team at the Empowered Spouses Expo hosted by the Spouses Club, May 6, 2023. The Empowered Spouses Expo provided a platform for military spouses to engage with local services. The expo also encouraged spouses to be active participants in the Yokota community by promoting financial freedom, professional development, personal development, and informed decision-making to support their military partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

