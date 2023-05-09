Hawaiian dancers perform at the Empowered Spouses Expo, May 6, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Subject matter experts on education, employment, personal training, and chaplain services were also present to showcase the resources available to military spouses on Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)
