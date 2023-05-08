Dailys Cintron, 374th Force Support Squadron community readiness work-life specialist, talks with one of many small-business owners present at the Empowered Spouses Expo, May 6, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Events like these are designed to emphasize the important role that spouses play in supporting their service members and families. The expo also encouraged spouses to be active participants in the Yokota community by promoting financial freedom, professional development, personal development, and informed decision-making to support their military partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

