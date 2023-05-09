Photo By Senior Airman Manuel Zamora | Yokota ballet dancers teach an audience some dance steps at the Empowered Spouses...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Manuel Zamora | Yokota ballet dancers teach an audience some dance steps at the Empowered Spouses Expo, May 6, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The event provided live music from the Air Force band, Hawaiian and ballet dance performances, and most importantly, the opportunity to connect with a range of on-base resources geared towards achieving personal goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora) see less | View Image Page

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan - The Empowered Spouses Expo, hosted by the Spouses Club was held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 6, providing a platform for military spouses to engage with local resources, services, and home-based businesses.



The event provided live music from the Air Force band, Hawaiian and ballet dance performances, and most importantly, the opportunity to connect with a range of on-base resources geared towards achieving personal goals.



Subject matter experts on education, employment, personal training, and chaplain services were also present to showcase the resources available to military spouses on Yokota.



“The goal is to celebrate them, connect with other military spouses and families of our community," said Dailys Cintron, 374th Force Support Squadron community readiness work-life specialist. “We empower the Yokota home business licenses by our very own spouses. May is the month of the military spouse, no better time to celebrate our resilience.”



Events like these are designed to emphasize the important role that spouses play in supporting their service members and families. The expo also encouraged spouses to be active participants in the Yokota community by promoting financial freedom, professional development, personal development, and informed decision-making to support their military partners.