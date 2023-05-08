Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forty Years Above the Best [Image 6 of 11]

    Forty Years Above the Best

    SEOUL, 11, SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Kiari Mhoon from the Eighth U.S. Army Band engages in a vocal performance during the Army Aviation Association of America Morning Calm Chapter 2023 Ball during the entertainment portion of the event on May 5, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. This was the first time that the unit has hosted this ball since 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 21:33
    Location: SEOUL, 11, KR 
    This work, Forty Years Above the Best [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    ROK
    AAAA
    Army Ball
    Army Aviation Association of America
    2CAB

