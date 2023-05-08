Forty Years Above the Best

The color guard from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade presents the unit's colors to the members of the official party including Maj. Gen. Lonnie Hibbard the Director of Operations for United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Command Korea, Brig. Gen. Lori Robinson the Deputy Commanding General of Support for 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division and Col. Benjamin Boardman the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Commander at the Army Aviation Association of America Morning Calm Chapter 2023 Ball in Seoul, South Korea on May 5, 2023. This was the first time that the unit has hosted this ball since 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

