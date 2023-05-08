Forty Years Above the Best

Maj. Gen. Lonnie Hibbard, Director of Operations for United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea, was the guest speaker for the Army Aviation Association of America Morning Calm Chapter 2023 Ball in Seoul, South Korea on May 5, 2023. Maj. Gen. Hibbard is a distinguished Army aviator and previous Battalion Commander of 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment and considers the unit his alma matter. This was the first time that the unit has hosted this ball since 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

