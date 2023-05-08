Col. Benjamin Boardman, Commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, provides opening remarks for the Army Aviation Association of America Morning Calm Chapter 2023 Ball on May 5, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. This was the first time that the unit has hosted this ball since 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 21:33 Photo ID: 7784475 VIRIN: 230505-A-TR140-679 Resolution: 5800x3866 Size: 13.29 MB Location: SEOUL, 11, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forty Years Above the Best [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.