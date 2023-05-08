Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forty Years Above the Best [Image 7 of 11]

    Forty Years Above the Best

    SEOUL, 11, SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Maj. Gen. Lonnie Hibbard, Director of Operations for United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea, and Col. Benjamin Boardman, Commander of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, present the Order of Saint Michael Bronze and Knight Awards to members of the Republic of Korea Army Aviation community and the Mayor of Pyeongtaek during the Army Aviation Association of America Morning Calm Chapter 2023 Ball on May 5, 2023 in Seoul South Korea. This was the first time that the unit has hosted this ball since 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

