Qualifying Sharp Shooters

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Schroeder, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unit deployment manager, adjusts a gas mask on his head during aCombat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) qualification course April 2,

2023, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. CATM test airmen on their ability to fire an M-4 carbine rifle from prone, standing, and kneeling positions while wearing a gas mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

