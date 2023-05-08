U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Schroeder, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unit deployment manager, loads an M-4 carbine magazine during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) qualification course April 2,

2023, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. CATM test airmen on their ability to fire an M-4 carbine rifle from prone, standing, and kneeling positions while wearing a gas mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 15:49 Photo ID: 7783945 VIRIN: 230502-F-RI984-0261 Resolution: 4611x3036 Size: 1.37 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Qualifying Sharp Shooters [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.