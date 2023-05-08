U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Byrge, 628th Security Forces combat arms instructor, right, hands an M-4 carbine to Tech Sgt. Thomas Coleman, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production expediter, left during a
Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) qualification course April 2, 2023, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. CATM test airmen on their ability to fire an M-4 carbine rifle from prone, standing, and kneeling positions while wearing a gas mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 15:49
|Photo ID:
|7783943
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-RI984-0200
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Qualifying Sharp Shooters [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
