U.S. Air Force combat arms instructors assigned to the 628th Security Forces Squadron set-up targets during a Combat Arms Training (CATM) and Maintenance qualification course April 2, 2023, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. CATM test Airmen on their ability to fire an M-4 carbine rifle from prone, standing, and kneeling positions while wearing a gas mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 15:49
|Photo ID:
|7783940
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-RI984-0007
|Resolution:
|5924x3941
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Qualifying Sharp Shooters [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
