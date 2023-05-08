Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Qualifying Sharp Shooters

    Qualifying Sharp Shooters

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allyson Stephenson, 628th Comptroller Squadron financial services technician, fires an M-4 carbine during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM)qualification course April 2, 2023, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. CATM test airmen on their ability to fire an M-4 carbine rifle from prone, standing, and kneeling positions while wearing a gas mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Qualifying Sharp Shooters [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina
    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    Training

