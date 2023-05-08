Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB

The Blue Knights Honor Guard stands at a resting position during the Shell 77 memorial at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 3, 2023. The Honor Guard fired their rifles during the playing of “Taps” at the memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

Date Taken: 01.30.2020 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 Location: ALTUS, OK, US by A1C Heidi Bucins