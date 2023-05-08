The Blue Knights Honor Guard stands at a resting position during the Shell 77 memorial at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 3, 2023. The Honor Guard fired their rifles during the playing of “Taps” at the memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)
Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB
