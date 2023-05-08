Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 14:04 Photo ID: 7783695 VIRIN: 230503-F-OI201-0100 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.92 MB Location: ALTUS, OK, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.