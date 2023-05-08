A KC-135 Stratotanker completes a flyover during the Shell 77 memorial at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 3, 2023. The KC-135 held an aerial refueling position with the boom down during the flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

Date Taken: 05.03.2023
Location: ALTUS, OK, US
Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB, by SrA Kayla Christenson