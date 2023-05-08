Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB [Image 1 of 5]

    Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker completes a flyover during the Shell 77 memorial at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 3, 2023. The KC-135 held an aerial refueling position with the boom down during the flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 14:04
    Photo ID: 7783692
    VIRIN: 230503-F-OI201-0121
    Resolution: 3246x2160
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB
    Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB
    Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB
    Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB
    Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    Shell 77

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT