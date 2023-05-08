Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lucas Treat, 54th Air Refueling Squadron standards and evaluations superintendent, shares a poem during the Shell 77 memorial at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 3, 2023. More than 30 Airmen and family members attended the memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

