Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Blaine Baker (left), 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, high-fives Airman 1st Class Christopher Chamberlain, 97th Communications Squadron cybersecurity Airman, after running in the Shell 77 Memorial 5k at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 3, 2023. Airmen designed the 5k run to honor the fallen Airmen of the Shell 77 crash that occurred 10 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

