Pilots assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Wings Over South Texas air show in Corpus Christi, Texas, May 6, 2023. Members from Coast Guard units in the Corpus Christi area also participated in the air show, which featured the Blue Angels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist David Lau)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 12:54
|Photo ID:
|7783613
|VIRIN:
|230506-G-TW079-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.38 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard participates in air show in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT