230506-G-TW079-1005

Pilots assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Wings Over South Texas air show in Corpus Christi, Texas, May 6, 2023. Members from Coast Guard units in the Corpus Christi area also participated in the air show, which featured the Blue Angels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist David Lau)

