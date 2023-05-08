Coast Guard participates in air show in Corpus Christi, Texas

A 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Port Aransas enforces a security zone while a De Havilland DH-115 Vampire T55 jet flies overhead during the Wings Over South Texas air show in Corpus Christi, Texas, May 6, 2023. Members from Coast Guard units in the Corpus Christi area participated in the air show, which featured the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist David Lau)

