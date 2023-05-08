Coast Guard participates in air show in Corpus Christi, Texas

A rescue swimmer with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi drops toward the water while performing a search and rescue demonstration during the Wings Over South Texas air show in Corpus Christi Bay, May 7, 2023. Members from Coast Guard units in the Corpus Christi area participated in the air show, which featured the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist David Lau)

