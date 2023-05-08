Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in air show in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 6]

    Coast Guard participates in air show in Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A rescue swimmer with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi drops toward the water while performing a search and rescue demonstration during the Wings Over South Texas air show in Corpus Christi Bay, May 7, 2023. Members from Coast Guard units in the Corpus Christi area participated in the air show, which featured the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist David Lau)

    This work, Coast Guard participates in air show in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Uscg
    Corpus Christi
    air show
    rescue swimmer
    helicopter
    wings over South Texas

