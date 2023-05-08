A rescue swimmer with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi waves to spectators while performing a search and rescue demonstration during the Wings Over South Texas air show in Corpus Christi, Texas, May 7, 2023. Members from Coast Guard units in the Corpus Christi area participated in the air show, which featured the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist David Lau)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 12:54
|Photo ID:
|7783609
|VIRIN:
|230507-G-TW079-1002
|Resolution:
|6128x4085
|Size:
|8.03 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard participates in air show in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT