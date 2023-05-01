Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Space Day 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    National Space Day 2023

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Angelo State University Dean of College of Arts and Humanities, Dr. John Klingemann, speaks at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 5, 2023. Educators from ASU attended National Space Day to brief about different contributions that have been previously made in the space domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    This work, National Space Day 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

