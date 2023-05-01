National Space Day 2023

U.S. Space Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members attend the first annual National Space Day celebration at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 5, 2023. The event included a briefing from a Military Training Instructor about the process of Basic Military Training (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Collier)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7783066
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-SA938-1078
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.34 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
