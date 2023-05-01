Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Space Day 2023 [Image 1 of 5]

    National Space Day 2023

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members attend the first annual National Space Day celebration at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 5, 2023. The event included a briefing from a Military Training Instructor about the process of Basic Military Training (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Collier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 09:48
    Photo ID: 7783066
    VIRIN: 230505-F-SA938-1078
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.34 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Space Day 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AETC
    17 Training Wing
    Space Force
    Space Day

