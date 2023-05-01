U.S. Space Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members attend the first annual National Space Day celebration at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 5, 2023. The event included a briefing from a Military Training Instructor about the process of Basic Military Training (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 09:48 Photo ID: 7783066 VIRIN: 230505-F-SA938-1078 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.34 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Space Day 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.