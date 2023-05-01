Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Space Day 2023

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Madison Collier

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 held its first annual National Space Day celebration at the Powell Event Center, May 5.
    Speakers at the event discussed how Det. 1 operates on Goodfellow Air Force Base and details of going through Basic Military Training to become a guardian. Senior Master Sgt. Ngoc-Hanh Le, 533rd TRS Det. 1 senior enlisted leader, shared her journey from Vietnam and how that has impacted her career in the military.
    Capt. Robert Freeman, 533rd TRS Det. 1 commander, talked about the advantages of being on a training base that houses multiple branches of the military. Freeman explained how working with different commands has allowed him to create a vision for the future of Det. 1, since only being activated less than two years ago.
    “We are tasked with developing our own intelligence curriculum that teaches us to adapt quickly, critically think, and create proactive, empowered leaders,” said Freeman. “ We are not doing this alone; it is a joint fight. We are stronger together.”

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 09:48
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
